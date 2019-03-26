App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI asks mutual fund houses to pay withheld commissions to distributors by May 21

According to distributors, the fund houses had withheld commission including upfront commission for sales recorded before October 22, 2018 due to delay in claw back, pending ARN renewal, and incomplete KYC of folios

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked mutual fund houses to pay the withheld commission of distributors within three months beginning from February 21.

“Our commissions were held back due to certain reasons. SEBI has given time to AMCs to pay our withheld commission within three months, that is, from February 21, 2019-May 21,2019,” a Mumbai-based distributor told Moneycontrol. The distributor's payment had been withheld by asset management companies.

According to him and his peers, the fund houses had withheld payments, including for upfront commission for sales recorded before October 22, 2018 due to factors like delay in claw back, pending of ARN (AMFI Registered Number) renewals and  incomplete KYC of folios.

SEBI direction

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

SEBI, in its circular on October 22, had asked AMCs to adopt full trail model of commission in all schemes, and stop paying upfront commissions to distributors.

Mutual fund lobby Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) had later requested SEBI to clarify and exempt its members from some of the provisions of the circular.

In its reply to AMFI, the market regulator had on February 21, directed the fund houses to release the withheld commission for sales that happened before October 22, within three months subject to fulfilling all the requirements.

Withheld commission

A CEO of a fund house, on condition of anonymity, said that it had withheld commission due to a number of reasons such as failed transaction, and incomplete KYC.

He further said that fund houses will not pay withheld commission after May 21, 2019 and so, distributors will have to claim their commissions within the stipulated time that is provided by SEBI.

A slew of mutual funds had held back commissions for folios where the address details and pin code were incorrect, or incomplete.

Last year in June, SEBI had released an inspection report where it highlighted 25 violations by AMCs and had demanded corrective actions.

"SEBI in its letter dated July 9, 2018, to AMFI had communicated that distributors need to ensure KYC documents are complete, failing which AMC should withhold its commission to such distributors. We request you to complete KYC documentation for all your investors to ensure timely release of commission payments," the regulator had then said.

One of the practices highlighted by the regulator was paying of trail commissions before KYC is complete in all respects.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Business #MFnews

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Along the Ganga, Uma Bharti Finds Her Three Ps: Party, Personal Change ...

Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Chennai - Last Five Encounters

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

OPPO's First 5G Smartphone Gets 5G CE Certificate

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.