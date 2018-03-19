.
SBI Magnum Tax Gain Scheme, is an Open-ended Equity Tax Saving scheme from SBI Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 5,613.89 crore as on September 30, 2017.
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Jun '17 NAV%
|Sep '17 NAV%
|GAIL India
|3,000,504
|-
|2.24
|Hindalco Industries
|2,453,716
|0.45
|1.59
|Bharti Infratel
|1,888,917
|-
|1.34
|Reliance Industries
|1,878,237
|4.58
|5.07
|Bharti Airtel
|1,541,128
|1.83
|2.84
|Dewan Housing Fin Coprn
|1,205,311
|-
|1.18
|ICICI Lombard General Ins Co.
|870,049
|-
|1.05
|Interglobe Aviation
|798,875
|-
|1.56
|Shriram Transport Fin Coprn
|581,806
|-
|1.09
|Bharat Electronics
|563,114
|1.29
|1.40
|Manpasand Beverages
|443,630
|0.83
|0.83
|ICICI Bank
|435,178
|7.32
|6.82
|HDFC
|368,519
|2.64
|3.83
|ACC
|342,776
|-
|1.01
|Idea Cellular
|211,453
|0.92
|0.82
|Tata Motors (DVR)
|182,407
|2.64
|2.18
|Ambuja Cements
|150,343
|2.15
|2.27
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|146,937
|0.57
|0.50
|NRB Bearings
|126,637
|0.77
|0.70
|Federal Bank
|123,501
|0.97
|0.94
|Sequent Scientific
|123,416
|0.75
|0.71
|ITC
|95,999
|6.23
|4.74
|Va Tech Wabag
|92,712
|2.57
|2.19
|ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co.
|66,425
|2.13
|1.71
|Petronet LNG
|66,282
|0.93
|0.97
|Equitas Holdings
|65,665
|0.69
|0.68
|UPL
|62,456
|2.75
|2.49
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|61,018
|3.27
|3.35
|Tech Mahindra
|59,747
|1.06
|1.25
|Axis Bank
|57,379
|1.79
|1.72
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|49,575
|3.57
|3.25
|Infosys
|46,960
|2.12
|2.00
|BPCL
|43,165
|1.13
|1.22
|HDFC Bank
|42,629
|3.91
|4.17
|Bank Of Baroda
|41,834
|0.26
|0.22
|GE T&D India
|40,140
|0.96
|1.06
|Tata Motors
|32,941
|0.76
|0.69
|CESC
|27,717
|1.29
|1.43
|United Breweries
|16,497
|0.86
|0.88
|Grasim Industries
|14,934
|1.10
|0.98
|Sun Pharmaceutical Ind
|10,865
|0.42
|0.37
|Container Coprn of India
|10,784
|0.76
|0.87
|Strides Shasun
|10,736
|0.78
|0.67
|Atul
|9,957
|1.11
|1.07
|Central Depository Services Ltd
|6,987
|0.28
|0.35
|Emami
|6,733
|0.65
|0.64
|Blue Dart Express
|6,089
|1.31
|1.13
|GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
|5,716
|1.38
|1.27
|CRISIL
|3,659
|0.52
|0.47
|Dynamatic Technologies
|3,341
|0.48
|0.40
|Nestle India
|2,774
|0.93
|0.98
|Bajaj Finserv
|1,980
|0.56
|0.68
|Summit Securities
|-1,511
|0.03
|0.03
|Bosch
|-9,263
|1.32
|0.76
|Page Industries
|-28,522
|1.98
|1.13
|Shree Cements
|-41,025
|1.31
|-
|Hero Motocorp
|-84,690
|0.59
|-
|Laurus Labs
|-163,454
|1.23
|0.81
|HCL Technologies
|-324,392
|0.52
|-
|Larsen & Toubro
|-497,212
|4.33
|3.14
|Hindustan Unilever
|-505,316
|1.03
|-
|Divis Laboratories
|-656,265
|0.80
|-
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-1,009,321
|1.30
|-
|State Bank of India
|-1,093,398
|5.64
|4.45
|M&M Financial Services
|-1,833,052
|2.73
|1.74
|KEC International
|-2,016,004
|2.10
|1.27
|Equity
|99.50
|97.44
|Cash & Call
|-1.31
|-0.25
|Money Market
|1.43
|2.70
|Others
|0.38
|0.11