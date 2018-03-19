SBI Magnum Tax Gain Scheme, is an Open-ended Equity Tax Saving scheme from SBI Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 5,613.89 crore as on September 30, 2017.

Stocks Shares traded Jun '17 NAV% Sep '17 NAV% GAIL India 3,000,504 - 2.24 Hindalco Industries 2,453,716 0.45 1.59 Bharti Infratel 1,888,917 - 1.34 Reliance Industries 1,878,237 4.58 5.07 Bharti Airtel 1,541,128 1.83 2.84 Dewan Housing Fin Coprn 1,205,311 - 1.18 ICICI Lombard General Ins Co. 870,049 - 1.05 Interglobe Aviation 798,875 - 1.56 Shriram Transport Fin Coprn 581,806 - 1.09 Bharat Electronics 563,114 1.29 1.40 Manpasand Beverages 443,630 0.83 0.83 ICICI Bank 435,178 7.32 6.82 HDFC 368,519 2.64 3.83 ACC 342,776 - 1.01 Idea Cellular 211,453 0.92 0.82 Tata Motors (DVR) 182,407 2.64 2.18 Ambuja Cements 150,343 2.15 2.27 SREI Infrastructure Finance 146,937 0.57 0.50 NRB Bearings 126,637 0.77 0.70 Federal Bank 123,501 0.97 0.94 Sequent Scientific 123,416 0.75 0.71 ITC 95,999 6.23 4.74 Va Tech Wabag 92,712 2.57 2.19 ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co. 66,425 2.13 1.71 Petronet LNG 66,282 0.93 0.97 Equitas Holdings 65,665 0.69 0.68 UPL 62,456 2.75 2.49 Kotak Mahindra Bank 61,018 3.27 3.35 Tech Mahindra 59,747 1.06 1.25 Axis Bank 57,379 1.79 1.72 Mahindra and Mahindra 49,575 3.57 3.25 Infosys 46,960 2.12 2.00 BPCL 43,165 1.13 1.22 HDFC Bank 42,629 3.91 4.17 Bank Of Baroda 41,834 0.26 0.22 GE T&D India 40,140 0.96 1.06 Tata Motors 32,941 0.76 0.69 CESC 27,717 1.29 1.43 United Breweries 16,497 0.86 0.88 Grasim Industries 14,934 1.10 0.98 Sun Pharmaceutical Ind 10,865 0.42 0.37 Container Coprn of India 10,784 0.76 0.87 Strides Shasun 10,736 0.78 0.67 Atul 9,957 1.11 1.07 Central Depository Services Ltd 6,987 0.28 0.35 Emami 6,733 0.65 0.64 Blue Dart Express 6,089 1.31 1.13 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare 5,716 1.38 1.27 CRISIL 3,659 0.52 0.47 Dynamatic Technologies 3,341 0.48 0.40 Nestle India 2,774 0.93 0.98 Bajaj Finserv 1,980 0.56 0.68 Summit Securities -1,511 0.03 0.03 Bosch -9,263 1.32 0.76 Page Industries -28,522 1.98 1.13 Shree Cements -41,025 1.31 - Hero Motocorp -84,690 0.59 - Laurus Labs -163,454 1.23 0.81 HCL Technologies -324,392 0.52 - Larsen & Toubro -497,212 4.33 3.14 Hindustan Unilever -505,316 1.03 - Divis Laboratories -656,265 0.80 - Aurobindo Pharma -1,009,321 1.30 - State Bank of India -1,093,398 5.64 4.45 M&M Financial Services -1,833,052 2.73 1.74 KEC International -2,016,004 2.10 1.27 Equity 99.50 97.44 Cash & Call -1.31 -0.25 Money Market 1.43 2.70 Others 0.38 0.11