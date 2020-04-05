App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mutual Funds Wrap: Industry gets a new player in the number one spot

Overall, assets under management grew to Rs 27.02 lakh crore in January-March 2020 from Rs 24.4 lakh crore in October-December 2019.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

With a growth of 6 percent in average assets under management (AUM) to Rs 3.7 lakh crore, SBI Mutual Fund ruled the roost during January-March, as per the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

SBI Mutual Fund has become the largest asset manager in India, toppling HDFC Mutual during the January-March 2020 quarter.

It was on the third spot in the October-December 2019 quarter, when its average AUM was Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Close

HDFC MF saw its assets fall to Rs 3.6 lakh crore in the January-March quarter as compared to Rs 3.8 lakh crore in October-December.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

It was followed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund at the third spot with average AUM of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. In comparison, during October-December, the fund house’s AUM stood at Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

HDFC MF and ICICI Prudential MF saw a drop of 3.33 percent and 2.98 percent in their average AUM.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund came fourth with its average AUM falling 1 percent to Rs 2.4 lakh crore in January-March quarter.

Besides SBI MF, Nippon India MF also witnessed growth in its average AUM. The average AUM of the fifth largest fund house, grew marginally to 2.04 lakh crore.

Fund officials said that despite volatility in the market, fund houses had managed to garner assets in the last three months of the financial year.

During January-March, while the Sensex fell 28.6 percent, the Nifty dropped 29.3 percent.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and IDFC Asset Mutual Fund registered average AUM growth of 78.6 percent and 49.8 percent, respectively.

Overall, AUM grew to Rs 27.02 lakh crore in January-March from Rs 24.4 lakh crore in October-December.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 5, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #AUM #Business #MF #MFnews #Mutual Funds

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.