Franklin Templeton MF unitholders to get Rs 2,918 crore in sixth tranche

SBI Funds Management (SBI MF) will distribute the sixth tranche of over Rs 2,918 crore to unitholders of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shuttered schemes from September 1.

After the payout, the total disbursement will reach Rs 23,999 crore, amounting to 95.18 per cent of assets under management (AUM) as on April 23, 2020, when the fund house announced to shut the schemes, a Franklin Templeton MF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Under the first disbursement in February, investors received Rs 9,122 crore, while Rs 2,962 crore were paid to investors in April, Rs 2,489 crore in May, Rs 3,205 crore in June and Rs 3,303 crore in July.

"SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBI MF) would be distributing the next tranche of Rs 2,918.5 crore to unitholders across all six schemes," the spokesperson said.

The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will commence from September 1, 2021, he said.

The amount to be distributed to unitholders will be paid by extinguishing proportionate units at the net asset value dated August 27 this year, he added.

The payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF, which has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.

In case the unitholders' bank account is not eligible for an electronic payment, a cheque or demand draft will be issued and sent to their registered address by SBI MF.

In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI MF to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

The fund house shut its six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, 2020, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as AUM.