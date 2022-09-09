Net inflows to equity mutual funds decline sharply to Rs 5,942 crore in August

Net inflows to equity-oriented mutual funds declined sharply to a ten-month low of Rs 5,942 crore in August as against Rs 8,882.6 crore in July, shows the latest monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Debt mutual funds clocked Rs 49,160 crore worth of inflows in August, as per the AMFI report.

Flows in equity mutual fund schemes remained positive for the 18th consecutive month since March 2021.

Hybrid funds - which invest in stocks as well as bonds - clocked an outflow of Rs 6,600 crore, a third straight month of withdrawal.

