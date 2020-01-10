App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate profit growth to pick up pace with market upmove: SBI MF CIO Navneet Munot

The current economic crisis has set tone for reforms such as corporate tax cut and labour reforms, and has raised street expectations for more reforms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The calendar year 2020 is expected to be a year of cyclical recovery for the economy and also for corporate profits, which may pick up pace with the market up-move, believes Navneet Munot, Chief Investment Officer, SBI Mutual Fund.


In a chat with Moneycontrol, Munot said, “Stocks are forward looking and are pricing in a likely economic recovery, aided by factors such as ample liquidity, local as well as global, agri inflation along with good monsoons, and lagged impact of lower interest rates.”


The factors behind the current dip in corporate profitability are negative operating leverage, high interest burden and high tax burden, most of which are expected to reverse and provide a cyclical uptick to profits going forward, Munot said.


He also said that the current economic crisis has set tone for reforms such as corporate tax cut and labour reforms, and has raised street expectations for more reforms.


The year gone by was a year of contrasts in many ways. While the economy slowed down sharply, equity markets did well as the Nifty and the Sensex grew 12 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.


Yet within equities, broader markets did not do well with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices losing 4.3 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.


According to Munot, a cyclical recovery will help reversion in profitability metrics such as corporate profits to GDP ratio, Return on Equity (RoE), Profit to Sales, all of which have been declining for over a decade and are at multi-year lows currently. At the same time, it is unlikely that the corporate profitability will go back even remotely close to the highs seen during 2007-08.


Geopolitics, with the recent US-Iran conflict, has come to the fore again and poses further risks to crude oil prices, Munot said.


He feels a theme to watch out for this year could be the return of commodity inflation.


“Inflation revival could help India as corporate performance has shown strong link to global inflation historically- better nominal growth helps through operating leverage as well as reduced debt burden and quicker deleveraging. Better growth is likely have a positive impact on the propensity of corporate to invest,” Munot said.


A rise in food inflation is positive for rural economy and rising inflation expectations helps spur consumer spending.


Munot, however, is of the view that rising inflation makes the Reserve Bank of India’s job difficult. But, given the slack in the economy and contained core inflation, monetary tightening may not be an immediate risk.

In terms of threats to economic recovery, Munot said, “Several structural factors such as a large yet inadequately skilled population, technological disruptions, lack of innovation and environmental concerns to name a few threaten to stall our march upwards.”



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Business #MFnews #Navneet Munot

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.