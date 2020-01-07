Muthoot Finance MD injured in attack in Kerala

George Alexander Muthoot, the Managing Director of Muthoot Finance, has sustained head injuries after miscreants allegedly pelted his vehicle with stones in the morning on January 7.

He has been admitted to a private hospital, police said.

A section of the employees is agitating against the Muthoot management over the dismissal of 160 staff from the company's 43 branches across the state in December.

The protest is being held under the aegis of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). The Muthoot management alleged that 'CITU goons' were behind the attack that occurred at around 9.00 am in front of the IG office.

However, the CITU rejected the allegations, saying the trade Union outfit has no role in the incident.

"We do not believe in such type of violent mode of agitation," CITU leader Ananthalavattom Anandan told media.