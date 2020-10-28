172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mumbai-hyderabad-high-speed-rail-corridor-nhsrcl-invites-bids-for-consultants-to-survey-project-6026821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai-Hyderabad high speed rail corridor: NHSRCL invites bids for consultants to survey project

The Centre has plans for eight bullet train projects

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The National High Speed Rail Corridor (NHSRCL) on October 27 invited bids for a consultant to prepare detailed project report (DPR) of the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad route.

The tender includes a survey of overhead, overground and underground utilities, and power sources for the project substation, Indian Express reported.

Earlier in September, NHSRCL opened technical bids for two packages – procurement and fabrication, and design and construction, of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

Close

The Centre has plans for eight bullet train projects. The corridors are Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (507 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km) and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km).

related news

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being built at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore. NHSRCL had earlier said that the project's execution had been dealt a heavy blow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Achal Khare, Managing Director of NHSRCL said that cost of the remaining seven projects would be determined after DPRs are completed.

“The government has asked for DRPs of the seven new corridors. Capital costs can be decided only after the DPR is prepared, as a lot of things like terrains and route length are a factor," Khare said.

NHSRC has already acquired 63 percent of the land required for the new corridors – including 80 percent in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, 77 percent in Gujarat, and 22 percent in Maharashtra. Land acquisition issues in Navsari (Gujarat) and Palghar (Maharashtra) are yet to be sorted, sources said.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 11:16 am

tags #Business #High Speed Rail #India #infrastructure

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.