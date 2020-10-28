Mumbai-Hyderabad high speed rail corridor: NHSRCL invites bids for consultants to survey project

The National High Speed Rail Corridor (NHSRCL) on October 27 invited bids for a consultant to prepare detailed project report (DPR) of the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad route.

The tender includes a survey of overhead, overground and underground utilities, and power sources for the project substation, Indian Express reported.

Earlier in September, NHSRCL opened technical bids for two packages – procurement and fabrication, and design and construction, of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The Centre has plans for eight bullet train projects. The corridors are Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Mumbai-Ahmedabad (507 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km), Mumbai-Nagpur (753 km) and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km).

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is being built at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore. NHSRCL had earlier said that the project's execution had been dealt a heavy blow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Achal Khare, Managing Director of NHSRCL said that cost of the remaining seven projects would be determined after DPRs are completed.

“The government has asked for DRPs of the seven new corridors. Capital costs can be decided only after the DPR is prepared, as a lot of things like terrains and route length are a factor," Khare said.

NHSRC has already acquired 63 percent of the land required for the new corridors – including 80 percent in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, 77 percent in Gujarat, and 22 percent in Maharashtra. Land acquisition issues in Navsari (Gujarat) and Palghar (Maharashtra) are yet to be sorted, sources said.