Mumbai-based Spenta Corporation launches new tower in Chembur

Mumbai’s Spenta Corporation Pvt Ltd has launched a new tower Elara as a part of its flagship project Altavista in Chembur. The company will be developing the new tower in association with Sabari Group of Mumbai.

The tower will offer fully furnished 2BHK homes starting from Rs 1.49 crore. There are a total of 108 units, the company said.

The proposed 23-storied tower will comprise five units on each floor with a carpet area ranging from 590 to 699 sq. ft. It boasts of unobstructed views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Spenta Corporation is offering a two-year zero pre-EMI offer and booking at 5 percent of the amount for the tower. The project is MahaRERA registered.

“The last few months have been extremely challenging for everyone. However, we have chosen to accept our new normal and launch our new tower “Elara”,” said Farshid Cooper, Managing Director, Spenta Corporation.

There are nine towers in the Altavista project. The delivery date as per RERA for the project is as follows. Phase 1 would be delivered by June 30, 2021; Phase 2 by June 30, 2021; Phase 3 by December 30, 2024, and Phase 4 by June 30, 2024.

The total number of units sold for the entire project Altavista is 650 units, the company said.