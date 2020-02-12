App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukesh Ambani hailed for digitisation: Former Cisco CEO John Chambers praises RIL chairman

The former Cisco CEO shared an article in The Innovator, where he spoke about Ambani and RIL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1. Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries (RIL) promoters have increased stake in the company to 50.05 percent, from 47.19 percent in the previous year. The stock has given 39.39 percent return for the year till date (YTD) (Image: Reuters)
 
 
Former Cisco chief executive officer (CEO) John Chambers, in an interview with The Innovator, praised Reliance Industries (RIL) and its Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Chambers appreciated the company's efforts in keeping up with digital technology trends.

“Ambani has built out the most advanced architecture in the world for digitization. He saw that voice will be free, then data will be free & then video will be free. He kept ahead of those trends & all the competitors unwilling to take the huge risks that he took,” Chambers told the magazine.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 10:55 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.