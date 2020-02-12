Mukesh Ambani hailed for digitisation: Former Cisco CEO John Chambers praises RIL chairman

1. Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries (RIL) promoters have increased stake in the company to 50.05 percent, from 47.19 percent in the previous year. The stock has given 39.39 percent return for the year till date (YTD) (Image: Reuters)

Former Cisco chief executive officer (CEO) John Chambers, in an interview with The Innovator, praised Reliance Industries (RIL) and its Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Chambers appreciated the company's efforts in keeping up with digital technology trends.



Good to see Mukesh Ambani & @relianceindltd featured in @theinnovator! Mukesh is setting an example to follow by understanding technology trends & taking bold, smart risks that will keep the company ahead of market transitions. https://t.co/o6BoviE05jpic.twitter.com/7gF50bD94I

— John T. Chambers (@JohnTChambers) February 11, 2020

The former Cisco CEO shared an article in The Innovator, where he spoke about Ambani and RIL.

“Ambani has built out the most advanced architecture in the world for digitization. He saw that voice will be free, then data will be free & then video will be free. He kept ahead of those trends & all the competitors unwilling to take the huge risks that he took,” Chambers told the magazine.

