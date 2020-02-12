Mukesh Ambani hailed for digitisation: Former Cisco CEO John Chambers praises RIL chairman

The former Cisco CEO shared an article in The Innovator, where he spoke about Ambani and RIL.
Former Cisco chief executive officer (CEO) John Chambers, in an interview with The Innovator, praised Reliance Industries (RIL) and its Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Chambers appreciated the company's efforts in keeping up with digital technology trends.The former Cisco CEO shared an article in The Innovator, where he spoke about Ambani and RIL.
Good to see Mukesh Ambani & @relianceindltd featured in @theinnovator! Mukesh is setting an example to follow by understanding technology trends & taking bold, smart risks that will keep the company ahead of market transitions. https://t.co/o6BoviE05jpic.twitter.com/7gF50bD94I
— John T. Chambers (@JohnTChambers) February 11, 2020
“Ambani has built out the most advanced architecture in the world for digitization. He saw that voice will be free, then data will be free & then video will be free. He kept ahead of those trends & all the competitors unwilling to take the huge risks that he took,” Chambers told the magazine.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020