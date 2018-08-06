App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsanto India Q1 net profit up 21% at Rs 66 crore

Net income rose to Rs 264.41 crore during April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 240.29 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Monsanto India today reported a 21.18 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 66.02 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 54.48 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 264.41 crore during April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 240.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained high at Rs 192.53 crore as against Rs 180.75 crore in the said period.

Monsanto India sells agri-inputs like seeds in the country.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Monsanto India #Results

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.