Monsanto India Q1 net profit up 21% at Rs 66 crore

Monsanto India today reported a 21.18 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 66.02 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 54.48 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 264.41 crore during April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 240.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained high at Rs 192.53 crore as against Rs 180.75 crore in the said period.

Monsanto India sells agri-inputs like seeds in the country.