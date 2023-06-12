Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

CPI inflation drops to 4.25% in May, lowest in 25 months

India's headline retail inflation rate dropped for the fourth month in a row in May, falling to 4.25 percent from 4.70 percent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on June 12. Read more here

DGCA eases norms for Indian airlines to fly to new international locations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 12 eased norms for Indian airlines to operate flights to a new international destination, at a time when local carriers IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Akasa Air are looking to expand their international footprint. Read more here

Deposits with scheduled commercial banks grew by 10.2% during FY23: RBI database

Deposits grew because of monetary tightening measures by the central bank since May 2022. Senior citizens contributed about one-fifth of total deposits as of end-March 2023. Investors preferred short-term deposits with a maturity period of one year to less than three years tenure. Read more here

No leak of users' data from CoWIN portal, adequate safety measures in place: Govt

"CoWIN portal of the Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy. Furthermore, various security measures are in place on the CoWIN portal. Only OTP authentication-based access to data is provided. All steps have been taken and are being taken to ensure the security of the data in the CoWIN portal," said a press release. Read more here

Supreme Court sets aside HC stay on bike taxi ban in Delhi

On May 26, the Delhi High Court stayed the notice issued by the Delhi Transport Department to stop bike taxi services. The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna also directed the transport department to not take any coercive steps against Rapido and Uber till a policy is framed. Read more here

Three months after independent director’s resignation, this company’s statutory auditor resigns

In an exchange filing dated June 10, the company submitted the auditor RMJ & Associates’ resignation letter, which cites the mental stress caused by the independent director’s attack and the lack of information provided by the company as some of the reasons. Read more here

Targeting £28 billion revenue in FY24, revenue per unit stands at £70,000: JLR to investors

The revenue for FY26 has been targeted at around £30 billion, interim Chief Executive Officer Adrian Mardell was shown as projecting in a presentation to the investors, which was shared by the parent company, Tata Motors, with the Indian stock exchange BSE. Read more here