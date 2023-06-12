Supreme Court sets aside stay on bike taxi ban in Delhi

In February this year, the transport department issued a public notice to aggregators like Uber, Rapido, and Ola to stop operating their bike taxi services.

The Supreme Court on June 12 vacated the Delhi High Court's order that stayed the transport department's notice to stop bike taxis.

The case was heard by a vacation bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose.

On May 26, the Delhi High Court had stayed the notice issued by the Delhi transport department to stop bike taxi services.

The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna also directed the transport department to not take any coercive steps against Rapido and Uber till a policy is framed.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is a purely commercial operation and a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988,” the transport department said in the notice.