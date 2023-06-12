English
    CPI inflation drops to 4.25% in May, lowest in 25 months

    The last time India's headline retail inflation figure was lower than 4.25 percent was in April 2021, when it stood at 4.23 percent.

    Siddharth Upasani
    June 12, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST
    The RBI expects CPI inflation to average 4.6 percent in the first quarter of 2023-24.

    The RBI expects CPI inflation to average 4.6 percent in April-June 2023.

    India's headline retail inflation rate dropped for the fourth month in a row in May, falling to 4.25 percent from 4.70 percent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on June 12.

    At 4.25 percent, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for May is the lowest in 25 months and is below consensus estimates of 4.4 percent.

    Despite the huge 227-basis-point fall since January, CPI inflation remains above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for the 44th month in a row.

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    Inflation internals

    In May, it was again a favourable base effect which was the driving force behind inflation falling to its lowest since April 2021.

    "The sharp decline in inflation in recent months is primarily attributable to the favourable base effect rather than a month-over-month loss of inflationary momentum," noted Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

    MAY 2023 INFLATIONCHANGE IN INDEX, MAY 2023 VS APR 2023
    CPI4.25%0.5%
    Food2.91%0.7%
      Cereals12.65%-0.1%
      Meat, fish-1.29%2.3%
      Oils, fats-16.01%-2.8%
      Vegetables-8.18%3.3%
      Pulses6.56%1.2%
    Fruits0.70%-2.3%
    Clothing, footwear6.64%0.3%
    Housing4.84%0.2%
    Fuel, light4.64%0.6%
    Miscellaneous4.84%0.3%

    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    first published: Jun 12, 2023 05:38 pm