CPI inflation drops to 4.25% in May, lowest in 25 months

The RBI expects CPI inflation to average 4.6 percent in April-June 2023.

India's headline retail inflation rate dropped for the fourth month in a row in May, falling to 4.25 percent from 4.70 percent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on June 12.

At 4.25 percent, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for May is the lowest in 25 months and is below consensus estimates of 4.4 percent.

Despite the huge 227-basis-point fall since January, CPI inflation remains above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for the 44th month in a row.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Inflation internals

In May, it was again a favourable base effect which was the driving force behind inflation falling to its lowest since April 2021.

"The sharp decline in inflation in recent months is primarily attributable to the favourable base effect rather than a month-over-month loss of inflationary momentum," noted Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.