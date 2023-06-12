DGCA eases norms for Indian airlines to fly to new international locations

DGCA said they assess the preparedness of Indian airlines before permitting their operations to a new foreign destination.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 12 eased norms for Indian airlines to operate flights to a new international destination, at a time when local carriers IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Akasa Air are looking to expand their international footprint.

In a statement, DGCA mentioned that they conduct an assessment of the preparedness of Indian airline operators before permitting their operations to a new foreign destination.

The checklist for assessing a new destination has been pruned from 33 points to just 10 in a bid to make it easier for them to spread their network to hitherto unserved places.

“This systemic reform comes at a time when the Indian carriers are poised to expand their international footprint," the DGCA said in a notification.

Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, and Akasa Air are all looking to expand their international operations. IndiGo is looking to start direct flights to six new destinations in Africa and Central Asia in August, while Air India is looking to increase flights to Europe, West Asia, and the US.

Similarly, Akasa Air is also looking to start international operations in December 2023.