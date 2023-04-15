Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 12,594 cr, asset quality stable

HDFC Bank on April 15 reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Read more here.

Violence in Khartoum: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to take utmost precautions

The Indian embassy in Sudan on Saturday advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence. In a tweet, the mission also urged the Indians to stay calm and wait for updates. Read more here.

Mehul Choksi wins legal battle in Antigua and Barbuda, allowed to stay on island

Mehul Choksi, a diamond merchant who is wanted in India for a fraud case worth Rs 13,000 crore, has emerged victorious in a legal battle, according to reports. The High Court of Antigua and Barbuda ruled in his favour, granting him permission to stay on the island and not be removed. The court has issued an order prohibiting the removal of Mehul Choksi from the island's territory without a High Court ruling following an inter-party hearing. Read more here.

Karnataka Elections: Denying me ticket will have a bearing on 20–25 seats, says former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar

In a rebellious tone, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was asked by the BJP high command to drop his candidature for the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, has said denying him a ticket will have a bearing on at least 20 to 25 seats in the state. Read more here.

Karnataka Assembly elections: CM Basavaraj Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 crore in his name, reveals election affidavit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assets of Rs 49.70 crore, reveals his election affidavit filed before the returning officer on Saturday to contest for the May 10 Assembly elections from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district. The investment details show that he has movable properties of Rs 5.98 crore, while he got Rs 1.57 crore as wealth got from the Hindu Undivided Family. Read more here.

Mukesh Ambani builds on record cricket views with film, TV offerings

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s streaming service will add more than 100 films and TV series to its platform, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts in its push to take on global giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. in the fast-growing Indian market. Read more here.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Asian and African cinema lead in post-pandemic revival

In the spring of 2013, the Cannes Film Festival celebrated the centenary of Indian cinema, displaying fireworks over the Mediterranean Sea, showcasing a sitar recital by Anoushka Shankar, a speech by Chiranjeevi and even a midnight screening of an Indian movie. The midnight screening honour went to Monsoon Shootout, a cop story set in Mumbai, directed by debutant Amit Kumar and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Read more here.