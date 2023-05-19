Zydus Lifesciences: Time to book profit, post strong rally over a year?

Zydus Lifesciences posted strong quarterly numbers in Q4FY23, led by Revlimid sales.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q4FY23 results backed by the jump in US business Three transdermal launches expected in current fiscal Urban demand remains a key driver for consumer wellness growth Overall margins to moderate in FY24 Post strong rally over a year, investors can consider taking some profit Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 507, Market Cap: Rs 51,314 crore) posted strong quarterly numbers in Q4FY23, led by Revlimid sales. This is yet another good quarterly show. While this leaves FY23 with a high base, the management is aiming for...