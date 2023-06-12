Zee Entertainment: More wait on the sidelines 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Merger delays and tepid ad spend climate reduce visibility Zee5 revenue anchors group financials but at the cost of margins Subscription business to improve in FY24 Investment in Zee5, IL-T20 and loss of FTA revenue affect financials Discontinued Margo Networks (Sugarbox) & Russia operations hit PAT by Rs 90 crore FY25 PE of 19x, along with low visibility, dims upside potential Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 194.05; Market Capitalisation: Rs 18,638 crore) stock has been under pressure for the last one year, plagued...