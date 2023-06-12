English
    Zee Entertainment: More wait on the sidelines 

    While the cautiously optimistic expectations of the management have been unchanged, the stock performance in FY24 would depend upon the resumption of FMCG ad spending as well as the completion of the ZEEL-SPNI merger

    Nitin Sharma
    June 12, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
    Highlights  Merger delays and tepid ad spend climate reduce visibility Zee5 revenue anchors group financials but at the cost of margins Subscription business to improve in FY24 Investment in Zee5, IL-T20 and loss of FTA revenue affect financials Discontinued Margo Networks (Sugarbox) & Russia operations hit PAT by Rs 90 crore FY25 PE of 19x, along with low visibility, dims upside potential Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 194.05; Market Capitalisation: Rs 18,638 crore) stock has been under pressure for the last one year, plagued...

