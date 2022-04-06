English
    Will the oil shock trigger a 2008-style global recession?

    Rather than equities, investors should look to increase their allocations towards safe haven physical assets such as gold and silver, which have historically outperformed equities during periods of uncertainties as well as elevated inflation.

    Sachin Pal
    April 06, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Representative Image

    The geopolitical conflict in recent weeks has created many uncertainties for equity market investors. While the Street is divided on global growth outlook, the impact of persistent inflation will be the dominant factor for equity investors through the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Some fear that the world could be entering stagflation — a phase marked by high inflation, a stagnant economy, and high unemployment. We believe that there is a decent likelihood of a consumer-led recession, primarily due...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers