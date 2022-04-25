Will ICICI Bank’s valuation discount with HDFC Bank narrow after stellar Q4?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 747; Mcap: Rs 519,362 crore) has posted robust earnings in the fourth quarter of FY22. The second largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 7,019 crore in Q4 FY22, a growth of 59 percent compared with the same quarter last year. Though operating expenses increased, the profit growth was driven by a strong loan growth, solid margins, healthy fee income, and lower credit costs/provisions even as the bank shored up contingency provisions during the...