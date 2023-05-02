Why this insurance player can be a star performer

aaa

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Star Health posts underwriting profit in FY23 Combined ratio falls driven by lower claims Agency channel drives growth Leads in retail health segment by a margin, market share rises further Valuation rich but justified Star Health and Allied Insurance (CMP: 592, Mcap: Rs 32,417crore) has reported a strong finish to FY23. The insurer saw a rise in its market share and a significant improvement in profitability. Star Health posted its highest ever annual profit of Rs 619 crore in FY23 on the back of...