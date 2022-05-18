Why should investors consider IIFL Wealth despite volatile capital markets?

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In one of the largest deals in the wealth management space in India, Bain Capital — a leading global private equity player — has agreed to acquire a 24.98 percent equity stake in IIFL Wealth Management, the largest non-bank wealth manager. The existing PE investors General Atlantic (current holding 21 percent) and Fairfax Holdings owned by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa (holds 14 percent) will divest 14.9 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in the company. Bain will be acquiring the stake...