What’s next in crude course as Ukraine conflict pushes oil price close to $100?

Source: Reuters

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Brent crude briefly touched the $99-a-barrel-mark on Tuesday evening (Feb 22) as geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia played out. Russia is a major oil and gas exporter. It caters to the majority of Europe's oil and gas requirement. Therefore, the sanctions on Russia are going to upset the global markets and economies the world over. Russian Oil Production and exports At present, Russia is producing around 10.5-11 million barrels a day (mbd) of oil, of which around 5 million...