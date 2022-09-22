English
    What should domestic investors do as Fed steps up inflation fight?

    With the US Fed delivering a very hawkish message, markets have tumbled. The Indian markets have been resilient in the recent past, thanks to better macros. But investors need to be selective

    Anubhav Sahu
    September 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Fed hikes rates by 75 bps in a bid to anchor inflation expectations Unusual rate hikes expected in next two meetings Terminal Federal funds rate is seen in the vicinity of 4.6 percent India’s domestic macros better, but watchful of export-oriented sectors & energy imports Investors need to be selective The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opted to raise the Fed Funds rate range by 75 bps to 3.0-3.25 percent. There have been three 75 bps rate hikes in a row...

