What should domestic investors do as Fed steps up inflation fight?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Fed hikes rates by 75 bps in a bid to anchor inflation expectations Unusual rate hikes expected in next two meetings Terminal Federal funds rate is seen in the vicinity of 4.6 percent India’s domestic macros better, but watchful of export-oriented sectors & energy imports Investors need to be selective The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opted to raise the Fed Funds rate range by 75 bps to 3.0-3.25 percent. There have been three 75 bps rate hikes in a row...