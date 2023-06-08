What makes 360 One Wealth a worthy stock to bet on?

Highlights Business model has transformed for the better Focus on annual recurring revenue (ARR) is encouraging Transition from distribution/commission income to advisory fee based income Net inflows healthy, cost ratio declines Profitability improved in FY23, ROE inches to 22 percent Strong earnings visibility but linkage to capital markets can add to volatility Valuations attractive, a worthy bet in the long term 360 One Wealth (CMP: Rs 422, Mcap: 15,087 crore) earlier known as IIFL Wealth has come a long way in the past three years. In FY20,...