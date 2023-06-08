English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    What makes 360 One Wealth a worthy stock to bet on?

    The leading wealth manager in the country with assets under management, advisory and distribution amounting to Rs 274,243 crore as of end FY23 has seen favorable business transition and improved financials

    Neha Dave
    June 08, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    What makes 360 One Wealth a worthy stock to bet on?

    Highlights Business model has transformed for the better Focus on annual recurring revenue (ARR) is encouraging Transition from distribution/commission income to advisory fee based income Net inflows healthy, cost ratio declines Profitability improved in FY23, ROE inches to 22 percent Strong earnings visibility but linkage to capital markets can add to volatility Valuations attractive, a worthy bet in the long term 360 One Wealth (CMP: Rs 422, Mcap: 15,087 crore) earlier known as IIFL Wealth has come a long way in the past three years.  In FY20,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Monetary policy in the middle overs

      Jun 7, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MFs can play vital role in EV investment, US-China economic war a tragedy, infl...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers