MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

What are the key takeaways from US earnings season?

In 2021, earnings have accounted for the lion’s share of S&P 500's total return

Anubhav Sahu
November 17, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
What are the key takeaways from US earnings season?

Wall Street, New York City (File image: Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Stock prices in the US have either hit all-time highs or are hovering near record levels, showing resilience in the face of a growing list of concerns, including Fed tapering, supply-chain disruptions, labour shortages and the persistent inflationary pressures. Last year (2020), S&P 500 returns were mainly driven by the expansion in valuation multiples. But in the current year (2021), earnings have accounted for the lion’s share of S&P 500 total return as seen in the chart below, which shows...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What the numbers say about transitory high inflation

    Nov 16, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Bandhan tied up in knots, Coal India between a rock and a hard place, gold financing bet, China flexes nuclear muscles and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Bullwhip Effect 

    Nov 13, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Incremental demand is resulting in larger fluctuations at the wholesale, manufacturing and raw materials supply levels

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers