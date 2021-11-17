What are the key takeaways from US earnings season?

Wall Street, New York City (File image: Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Stock prices in the US have either hit all-time highs or are hovering near record levels, showing resilience in the face of a growing list of concerns, including Fed tapering, supply-chain disruptions, labour shortages and the persistent inflationary pressures. Last year (2020), S&P 500 returns were mainly driven by the expansion in valuation multiples. But in the current year (2021), earnings have accounted for the lion’s share of S&P 500 total return as seen in the chart below, which shows...