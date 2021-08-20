MARKET NEWS

Weekly Tactical Pick | Zee Entertainment

ZEEL is on the road to recovery and a good long-term bet; valuation attractive

Nitin Sharma
August 20, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
For this week's tactical pick, we are suggesting Zee Entertainment (ZEEL — CMP: Rs 176.7, Nifty: 16,569). ZEEL is a major media & entertainment network, having national and regional channels in 11 languages and presence in 170+ countries with a fast-growing OTT platform, Zee5. Covid Impact ZEEL was impacted by Covid lockdowns, and revenues slipped 4.9 per cent in FY21 and 9.7 per cent in Q1FY22. Though Q3FY21 saw a strong recovery, it slipped again in Q4FY21. The company issued...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers