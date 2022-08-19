Weekly Tactical Pick: Govt's capex push is keeping this stock all pumped up

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | The company posted loss at Rs 126.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed from loss of Rs 344.80 crore reported in the same period last year. However, revenue fell sharply to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 1,364.5 crore during the same period. In the financial year FY22, the loss stood at Rs 916 crore, widened from Rs 290 crore in previous year, while revenue rose moderately to Rs 5,199 crore from Rs 5,081 crore during the same period.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

This week’s tactical pick is Shakti Pumps (CMP:Rs 464 Nifty level:17,956). Among the midcaps, Shakti Pumps has corrected significantly from the levels of around Rs 700 a share in January this year to Rs 464 now, a drop of almost 34 percent. The markets had apprehensions about the increasing competition, delays in ordering, and higher commodity prices. However, those worries seem to have been more than priced in. At present, the stock is trading at 6.5 times its fiscal...