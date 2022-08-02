Two-speed journey for auto sales in July

April will be an exciting month for enthusiasts as well as people looking to buy a new vehicle. With close to 10 launches lined up for the month, there is one car among those that will see its final edition coming to the market. Aside from that, April promises a new launch in each space from the budget Maruti Suzuki XL6 to an EV in the form of the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The wholesale numbers of automobile original equipment manufacturers for July 2022 are a mixed bag with passenger vehicles (PV) and two-wheelers (2W) outperforming other segments on a sequential basis. The easing of supply-side constraints is also discernible in the sequential growth of their monthly numbers. The numbers for electric vehicles (EVs) continued to move north, albeit on a small base. In this respect, Tata Motors (TaMo) provides the best clue. The company sold 4,022 units in July 2022, up 14.6...