TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO: Global factors dampen the growth narrative

.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Business has a presence in more than 25 countries FY23 revenues came in excess of Rs 10,000 crore Net debt/EBITDA stands around 3x India business to grow faster than other markets Global freight rates have collapsed 70-80 percent in the last 12-18 months The IPO of TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated transportation, logistics and warehousing company, opens for subscription on August 10 and closes on August 14. The issue size is pegged at Rs 880 crore, based on the upper price...