English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Transport Corporation of India: Business momentum could stall in 2023

    In the 9MFY23, TCI incurred a total capital expenditure of nearly Rs 82 crore

    Sachin Pal
    March 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    Transport Corporation of India: Business momentum could stall in 2023

    Representative Image.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q3 revenues came in at record highs Supply-chain business grew the fastest Seaways business to witness moderation in 2023 Freight business growing at a decent pace Revenue and net profit growth forecast for FY23 retained Sales of multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) rose 15 percent in Q3 as sustained economic activity and augmentation of distribution network helped it outperform peers across key markets. The company delivered record revenues and once again impressed with a very strong financial performance, despite 2022...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China's modest growth target a red flag for commodities 

      Mar 6, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: More credibility to EC, China’s ‘Two Sessions’ in Parliament, a consumpti...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers