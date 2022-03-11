English
    Thangamayil Jewellery: Weak quarter, but shiny long-term prospects

    Demand improvement in the ongoing quarter, and the expected normal monsoon as well as the resumption of the recent uptrend in gold prices augur well for TMJL

    Bharat Gianani
    March 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    Thangamayil Jewellery: Weak quarter, but shiny long-term prospects

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,178; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,609 crore) has posted weak results in the December 2021 quarter as growth slowed and profitability was affected by hedging losses as well as an increase in employee and marketing expenses. TMJL is raising funds through equity issuance to fuel future growth. Also, the mandatory hallmarking regulations provide a conducive growth environment for an organised player such as TMJL. Demand improvement in the ongoing quarter, and the expected normal monsoon as...

