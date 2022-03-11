Thangamayil Jewellery: Weak quarter, but shiny long-term prospects

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,178; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,609 crore) has posted weak results in the December 2021 quarter as growth slowed and profitability was affected by hedging losses as well as an increase in employee and marketing expenses. TMJL is raising funds through equity issuance to fuel future growth. Also, the mandatory hallmarking regulations provide a conducive growth environment for an organised player such as TMJL. Demand improvement in the ongoing quarter, and the expected normal monsoon as...