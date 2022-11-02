English
    Tata Steel: Improvement in margins likely for December 2022 quarter

    Investors need to watch out for the reduction in debt levels and pick-up in volumes as incremental capacities start coming in

    Nandish Shah
    November 02, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
    Tata Steel Long Products | CMP: Rs 579.70 | The share price fell over 4 percent after the company posted a surprise net loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the quarter ended June, thanks to higher expenses. The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period. This was despite its total income rose 24.78 percent to Rs 2,154.78 crore from Rs 1,726.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company’s expenses almost doubled to Rs 2,489.58 crore from Rs 1,282.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Results below expectation De-leveraging likely to take a pause in FY23 Capex plans in India on track Maintain a neutral rating, better to remain on sidelines The September 2022 quarter results for Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 101; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,23,583 crore) were impacted by a couple of factors. India operations Higher volumes more than offset the decline in realisation, leading to a flat revenue growth, QoQ. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was lower mainly due to the decrease in steel...

