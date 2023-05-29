English
    Sun Pharma: Stretched valuation a sticking point, what else to watch out for?

    Elevated promotional/travel expenses and increased competitive intensity would weigh on margins

    Anubhav Sahu
    May 29, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    Highlights Q4 results driven by specialty & g-Revlimid Domestic business steady inspite of decline in Anti-diabetic sales Margins weighed by the pickup in other expenses & R&D expenses Valuation remains ahead of large generic players Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 970; Market Cap: Rs 232,712 crore) posted mixed set of results wherein specialty led topline growth and the launch of generic version of Revlimid was offset by pick up in operational expenses. Near term watch for the company is duration of material benefit from Revlimid sales,...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers