Sun Pharma: Stretched valuation a sticking point, what else to watch out for?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q4 results driven by specialty & g-Revlimid Domestic business steady inspite of decline in Anti-diabetic sales Margins weighed by the pickup in other expenses & R&D expenses Valuation remains ahead of large generic players Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 970; Market Cap: Rs 232,712 crore) posted mixed set of results wherein specialty led topline growth and the launch of generic version of Revlimid was offset by pick up in operational expenses. Near term watch for the company is duration of material benefit from Revlimid sales,...