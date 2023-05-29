Sun Pharma: Stretched valuation a sticking point, what else to watch out for?

Highlights Q4 results driven by specialty & g-Revlimid Domestic business steady inspite of decline in Anti-diabetic sales Margins weighed by the pickup in other expenses & R&D expenses Valuation remains ahead of large generic players Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 970; Market Cap: Rs 232,712 crore) posted mixed set of results wherein specialty led topline growth and the launch of generic version of Revlimid was offset by pick up in operational expenses. Near term watch for the company is duration of material benefit from Revlimid sales,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rural gets a second wind
May 26, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Can PM Modi help clinch deal with Australia, steel output is losing its glint, ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers