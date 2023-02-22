English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Sumitomo Chemical India: Long-term opportunity despite near-term headwinds

    Opportunity to supply technicals to its parent company showcases export potential, but near-term risks prevail

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    February 22, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Sumitomo Chemical India: Long-term opportunity despite near-term headwinds

    Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s Q3FY23 results were quite weak driven by high channel inventory because of weak demand in the last Kharif season owing to erratic rainfall. (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Weak Q3 results driven by muted domestic market Growth led by price hike has started to slow Strong balance sheet with surplus cash Long-term story remains intact Continues to trade at a premium Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s (SCIL; CMP: Rs 459; Market cap: Rs 22,928 crore) Q3FY23 results were quite weak driven by high channel inventory because of weak demand in the last Kharif season owing to erratic rainfall. Industry-wide price realisations are coming down to reflect the fall in commodity prices. This implies that...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand

      Feb 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian equities prepare for de-rating, retail investors participation in market...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers