Sumitomo Chemical India: Long-term opportunity despite near-term headwinds

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s Q3FY23 results were quite weak driven by high channel inventory because of weak demand in the last Kharif season owing to erratic rainfall. (Representative image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak Q3 results driven by muted domestic market Growth led by price hike has started to slow Strong balance sheet with surplus cash Long-term story remains intact Continues to trade at a premium Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s (SCIL; CMP: Rs 459; Market cap: Rs 22,928 crore) Q3FY23 results were quite weak driven by high channel inventory because of weak demand in the last Kharif season owing to erratic rainfall. Industry-wide price realisations are coming down to reflect the fall in commodity prices. This implies that...