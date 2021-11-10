Shyam Metalics and Energy: Lean balance sheet, higher capacity key long-term draws

Representational Image.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL; CMP: Rs 350; Market capitalisation: Rs 8929 crore) has reported numbers for the September quarter that were largely in line with market expectations. The company expects volumes to grow going forward with the phase-wise completion of capex, which will be funded largely through internal accruals. SMEL is focusing on structural steel and intermediate products, which have higher margins. Shyam Metalics has reduced debt, thereby reducing finance cost, and turned into a net cash company...