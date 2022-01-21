MARKET NEWS

Shakti Pumps: In a recovery mode, growth likely to resume

Shakti Pumps: In a recovery mode, growth likely to resume

The Kusum-2 scheme, which envisages to install 317000 solar pumps, offers a huge opportunity for companies like Shakti

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
January 21, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
Shakti Pumps: In a recovery mode, growth likely to resume

Shakti Pumps’ performance has been hobbled by pandemic-induced issues that led to delays in both the domestic and the international markets. Orders under the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (Kusum-2) scheme, which was expected in December, also got deferred because of the pandemic. In spite of these adversities, the December-quarter financial performance of Shakti Pumps was ahead of expectations. More importantly, the company has bagged orders worth Rs 104 crore in January under the Kusum-2...

