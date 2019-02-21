Shaily Engineering Plastics: A disappointing Q3, but don’t overlook its long-term prospects

While it is the first store that the Swedish multination has opened in the country, this is not their first time stepping on the Indian turf. According to the CEO of IKEA Group Jesper Brodin, IKEA has been sourcing from India for its global stores for more than 30 years.

Highlights

- After the recent correction, the stock offers value- Traction in the home furnishing segment will be crucial to overall growth- Utilisation rate at the medical packaging facility will determine margin uptick- Crude price volatility may impact short-term cash flows

--------------------------------------------------

Shaily Engineering Plastics, a high-precision polymer processing player, reported a weak set of earnings for Q3 FY19. The stock trades close to its 52-week low, which leaves enough room for a re-rating, albeit in the long run.

A growing order book in home furnishing, unique product offerings, impetus towards efficiencies in the medical segment and steady demand trajectory in other verticals would be the factors to watch out for.

Exports constitute 70-75 percent of Shaily’s annual turnover. Around 30-35 of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers procure supplies from the company.

Q3 analysis

- Gross margin expanded because of pass-through of raw material costs, which was on an upmove in Q2 in tandem with crude prices- Sales growth was slower year-on-year because of delayed orders and change in inventory policies by the Swedish home furnishing major (SHFM)- Operating margin contracted due to lack of operating leverage and higher investments for new orders. Profit margin dipped because of lower other income and a substantially higher tax rate- Finance costs increased YoY since debt was taken for funding land acquisition and other capex

- The target to achieve $100 million in revenue has been postponed by a year to FY21-end

Observations

SHFM is the world’s largest designer-cum-retailer of ready-to-assemble furniture and home/kitchen accessories. It plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India over the next 5-6 years. One of its outlets at Hyderabad is already functional, whereas two more will be set-up over the next two fiscals.This development assumes importance for the following reasons:- 50-60 percent of Shaily’s revenue is attributable to the SHFM- It is associated with SHFM for over a decade

- The company possesses technical know-how to manufacture products in accordance with the SHFM’s strict standards. So, there are high entry barriers in this category.

Shaily will commence supplies of ‘carbon steel’ furniture to the SHFM from October. The management expects sales of Rs 100-120 crore from this project (involving a capital outlay of Rs 50 crore) by FY21.

Starting Q4 FY19, Shaily will start earning revenue from another large Europe-based global department store, whose yearly sales are close to $100 billion and network spans 10,000 stores across countries. Going forward, the order size has the potential to scale-up significantly.The healthcare segment is divided into two sub-segments -- devices (insulin pens, dermatological pens) and CRC (child-resistant closures and bottles) packaging. Since compliance costs are steep and clients (i.e. pharmaceutical companies) are intolerant towards errors, there are not too many players in this space.

Utilisation rates at the package manufacturing facilities will pick up only when new orders are bagged from domestic pharma clients. The CRC facility, at optimum utilisation levels, can add Rs 55-60 crore to Shaily’s topline. For now, visibility is to the tune of Rs 20-25 crore only.

In the automobile segment, the use of plastics for manufacturing critical components is on the rise within and outside India. The domestic FMCG industry is steadily growing, which results in higher demand for packages. Increasing electrification coverage has helped boost demand for LED lighting. Shaily has business associations with leading brands in these sectors.Labour and power expenses, which rose sharply in 9M FY19, are expected to normalise over the next 2-3 quarters. Consequently, the strain on margin should reduce.

Key risks

- Delays in project implementation from the clients’ end may restrict topline growth

- Raw material price hikes are passed on the customers, but the amount is received after a lag of 3-6 months. This impacts short-term cash flows

Outlook

- After a poor Q3 performance, the stock is close to its 52-week low- FY19 will end on a subdued note because of sluggish sale volumes- The stock trades at 20.2 times its FY20 projected earnings

- Any meaningful uptrend in valuation multiples may be visible only from H2 FY20 (i.e. when incremental orders in home furnishing start translating into revenue)

Follow @krishnakarwa152

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here