Radico Khaitan – Inflation weighs on margins

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan delivered a subdued set of earnings in the last quarter of FY22. Revenue growth was quite solid, but its operating performance was weaker due to inflationary cost pressures. Quarterly earnings highlights The distiller reported a 28 percent volume growth in the premium segment (Prestige & Above) and12 percent in the popular segment (Regular & Others). Overall volumes for the March quarter stood at 7.3 million cases, 16 percent higher than a year ago. That led to...