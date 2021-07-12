MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

PSU shipbuilders: COVID impact to be marginal; earnings trajectory remains strong

Earnings grow higher for Cochin Shipyard with project execution improving

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
July 12, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
PSU shipbuilders: COVID impact to be marginal; earnings trajectory remains strong

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June quarter of the last financial year was a complete washout for PSU shipbuilding majors — Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders — because of Covid-19. But backed by strong execution, these companies staged a swift recovery and surprised all with strong financial performances later in the year. Taking the June 2020 quarter as the starting point, the combined revenues of the three companies have jumped 5.8 fold and the profit before interest, depreciation...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jobs worry? Tech sector job addition holds out hope

    Jul 9, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: tech balm for jobs, Zomato IPO by numbers, Weekly Tactical, MF inflows, future of Big Tech, Herd Immunity Tracker, the emerging growth worry, the food cheer and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fire and ice

    Jul 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Is there a middle ground between higher inflation and deflation? Yes, there is one

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers