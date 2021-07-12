PSU shipbuilders: COVID impact to be marginal; earnings trajectory remains strong

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June quarter of the last financial year was a complete washout for PSU shipbuilding majors — Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders — because of Covid-19. But backed by strong execution, these companies staged a swift recovery and surprised all with strong financial performances later in the year. Taking the June 2020 quarter as the starting point, the combined revenues of the three companies have jumped 5.8 fold and the profit before interest, depreciation...