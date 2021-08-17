Petronet LNG: Near-term headwinds, long-term winner

petronet_lng_15mar_300_85080786

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Petronet LNG reported good sequential growth, amidst a challenging quarter. Net sales were up 13.5 per cent to Rs 8,595 crore, EBITDA declined 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,052 crore on higher input gas costs, and consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 5 per cent to Rs 670 crore. Total volume declined 4 per cent to 209 TBTU, short for trillion British thermal unit, (4.2 MT). Dahej throughput volumes fell 4.9 per cent, sequentially, to 194 TBTU and utilisation slipped...