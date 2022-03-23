Oil: Who pays for the gap on revision of retail fuel prices?

People queue as they wait for their turn to fill fuel at a petrol pump in Lucknow, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

High crude oil prices affect almost all — oil companies, consumers, and the government, albeit in different ways. While oil producers ONGC and Oil India are now looking at a larger gain as crude remains above $100, the fate of refiners and OMCs is slightly tricky. In the last two days (March 22-23), oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1.60 per litre. LPG cylinder prices, on the other hand, have gone up by...