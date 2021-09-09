Nuvoco Vistas: Overvalued or undervalued, post IPO?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nuvoco Vistas, the fifth largest cement company in the country that recently got listed on domestic bourses, reported a solid set of earnings in Q1 FY22. The operating metrics were quite impressive as the quarterly numbers showed little impact of the second wave of the pandemic. Quarterly result highlights Nuvoco Vistas registered a strong revenue growth of 59 per cent year on year (YoY) in the April-June quarter. The revenue growth was largely in line with its industry peers (UltraTech, ACC,...