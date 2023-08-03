Nocil: Domestic tyre industry the key growth driver in the near term

tyre

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential growth backed by better offtake in domestic business Margins improve despite China dumping Nocil working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand Accumulate stock on declines Nocil (CMP: Rs 224; Market cap: Rs 3,726 crore), India’s largest rubber chemicals manufacturer, posted a sequential improvement in profitability in Q1FY24 on the back of a steady growth in domestic business. Exports, which account for nearly 30 percent of total sales, remained weak due to demand slowdown and channel inventory unwinding. That said, improving margin profile is a welcome...