    Nocil: Domestic tyre industry the key growth driver in the near term

    The company is well positioned to capture the pick-up in global demand, whenever the tide turns, given the capacity headroom, lean balance sheet, and a diverse portfolio, wherein 25 percent products are specialty applications.

    Anubhav Sahu
    August 03, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Sequential growth backed by better offtake in domestic business Margins improve despite China dumping Nocil working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand Accumulate stock on declines Nocil (CMP: Rs 224; Market cap: Rs 3,726 crore), India’s largest rubber chemicals manufacturer, posted a sequential improvement in profitability in Q1FY24 on the back of a steady growth in domestic business. Exports, which account for nearly 30 percent of total sales, remained weak due to demand slowdown and channel inventory unwinding. That said, improving margin profile is a welcome...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers