Nazara Technologies: Rosy earnings outlook

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gaming company Nazara Technologies impressed investors with its June-quarter results as well as the revenue guidance for the full year. Nazara is in a prime position to capitalise on the opportunities in the gaming ecosystem. The company continues to scale up its presence with meaningful forward-looking steps for the different business verticals. Business Momentum Accelerates in Q1 The most recent earnings release from Nazara Technologies was very promising as the company clocked its highest-ever quarterly sales of Rs 223 crore. The...