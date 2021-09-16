MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Nazara Technologies: Acquisition spree continues

Backed by a strong balance sheet, Nazara has been making smart inorganic moves within the gaming ecosystem

Sachin Pal
September 16, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Nazara Technologies: Acquisition spree continues

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gaming company Nazara Technologies has been on a buying spree in recent years. Last month, it announced the acquisition of skill-gaming platform OpenPlay for a total consideration of Rs 186 crore. Since 2017, Nazara has completed several acquisitions, including Nodwin and Paper Boat (Kiddopia), which have added new growth engines to its portfolio. OpenPlay deal contours OpenPlay operates a gaming platform under the Classic Games brand that hosts fantasy sports, quiz, rummy and other games. The top line is around Rs...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China’s economy is slamming the brakes

    Sep 15, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zee faces scrutiny, edible oil on fire, ‘dirty money’, Ami Organics in a sweet spot, shipping party, and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Buying slow and selling fast 

    Sep 11, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Does this strategy really work in a raging bull market, when the mantra appears to be buying furiously?

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers