Navneet Education is set to lead the education makeover

Navneet Education Ltd’s stock has outperformed most benchmarks,

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Well-diversified business model with strong brand value Healthy revenue visibility in publication segment Education policy change to stimulate growth Indiannica demonstrated impressive growth Valuation reasonable A prominent player in the field of education, Navneet Education Ltd’s (NEL; CMP: Rs 134; Market Cap: Rs 3,040 crore) stock has outperformed most benchmarks, and has gained around 42 percent in the last 12 months. The company has created a strong brand image and holds over two-third of the total market share in the state board schools of Maharashtra...