Navin Fluorine: Should investors accumulate the stock, post recent correction?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

There is an eminent case for reviewing the investment thesis on Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 3,502; Market Cap: Rs 17,346 crore) as the company’s stock has corrected by 15 percent from its recent highs. The slide in share prices is largely on account of the weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Navin Fluorine, however, is not alone. Most stocks in the chemicals universe have been hit in the last few days, thanks to the pricey valuations and commodity inflation. In this context, we...