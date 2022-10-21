English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Learn what makes Maharashtra such a pioneer of sustainable development at the latest #Sustainability100+ State Summit, today at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Navin Fluorine: Pick-up in demand from pharma innovators a key watch

    Valuation is quite rich and investors should wait for a better opportunity to accumulate this stock

    Anubhav Sahu
    October 21, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    Navin Fluorine: Pick-up in demand from pharma innovators a key watch

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q2 margins weaker but expected to revert as new plants ramp up Project for Honeywell expected to ramp up earlier than anticipated Client audits and new orders improve CDMO revenue visibility Aggregate revenue potential from new projects more than FY22 revenue Navin Fluorine (CMP: Rs 4,419; Market cap: Rs 21,883 crore) has posted a mixed set of numbers in the reporting quarter. While the top-line growth was steady, margins were lower than expected. The highlight of the quarter was the commencement of commercial supplies...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rupee hurtling down, complicates fight against inflation

      Oct 20, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to carve its niche in global REE space, Xi reiterates promise of reunification of China, startups struggle to find funding, need stricter laws to check accounting frauds, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess? 

      Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers