    Mphasis: Is it the right to time buy the high-growth company?

    Mphasis's direct total contract value (TCV) stood at $1.08 billion, growing at a two-year CAGR of 43 percent

    Nitin Sharma
    April 08, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
    Mphasis (CMP: Rs 3,165; M Cap: Rs 59,520 crore) is one of the top 10 Indian IT players offering IT services, outsourcing, and business consulting to leading companies in the financial services, logistics, IT, entertainment and insurance domain. The company has a strong customer-focused approach, which has led to a consistent growth in revenue, and a steady deal pipeline over the years. The company's strength lies in stitching large deals across different sectors and consistent client mining, helping in deal wins...

