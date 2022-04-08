Mphasis: Is it the right to time buy the high-growth company?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mphasis (CMP: Rs 3,165; M Cap: Rs 59,520 crore) is one of the top 10 Indian IT players offering IT services, outsourcing, and business consulting to leading companies in the financial services, logistics, IT, entertainment and insurance domain. The company has a strong customer-focused approach, which has led to a consistent growth in revenue, and a steady deal pipeline over the years. The company's strength lies in stitching large deals across different sectors and consistent client mining, helping in deal wins...